Elvia Milena Sanjuán increases political agenda for ‘El Cesar en Marcha’

Fulfilling her commitment to continue with ‘El Cesar en Marcha’, the candidate for the governorship of Cesar, Elvia Milena Sanjuán, held a busy schedule of meetings over the weekend, walks and massive gatherings in public squares, were part of the schedule.

In Valledupar, the candidate for the governorship of Cesar, Elvia Milena Sanjuán, attended a well-attended meeting with the current House Representative Carlos Felipe Quintero and María Martha Lacouture, candidate for the council for the Liberal party, where more than 700 people ratified the force that every day he takes ‘El Cesar en Marcha’.

becerril

Likewise, during a walk through the main streets and a massive meeting in the San Luis square, the confidence of the calves members was felt for continuing to make history with the next governor, who will be the first woman to be elected by popular election. In this town, Sanjuán greeted and shared a red afternoon, accompanied by Andrés Fernández and his friends; She here she deepened on continuing with the renewal of Public Educational Institutions to generate equity and decent spaces for students and the commitment of investments for the optimization of the local aqueduct so that Becerril homes have drinking water.

San Diego

Once again in the municipality of San Diego, her compatriots ratified their unrestricted support for Elvia Milena Sanjuán, who shared a public event with Maritza Villero, candidate for mayor of San Diego, for the Liberal party.

“My strength will not run out nor will my energies cease to work for the development of Cesar,” said Sanjuán.

The Copey

In El Copey, the candidate for governor of Cesar, Elvia Milena Sanjuán, held meetings in different sectors with the mayoral candidates Delkis Fernández Pereira, from the Liberal party, and Assad Raish Gámez, from the Conservative party; to whom she reaffirmed her responsibility in generating development and productivity.

This week, ‘El Cesar en Marcha’ will take over the south of the department, visiting the municipalities of San Alberto, San Martín and Aguachica.

