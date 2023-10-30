Home » Elvia Milena Sanjuán is the new governor of Cesar
Elvia Milena Sanjuán is the new governor of Cesar

Elvia Milena Sanjuán Dávila, originally from San Diego, is the new governor of the department of Cesar. The National Registry of Civil Status reported with 90.66% of the polling stations informed that this candidate obtained 206,739 votes.

Likewise, the entity indicated that second place went to Claudia Margarita Zuleta Murgas, who reached 165,934 votes, representing 35.15% of the vote in the department.

It should be noted that there were three months in which the elected governor, Sanjuán Dávila, toured the department carrying her government proposal to continue executing projects that continue to bring progress to this territory.

