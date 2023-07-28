Elvia Milena Sanjuán registered her candidacy for the Governorship of Cesar

Before the National Registry of Civil Status, Elvia Milena Sanjuán, registered her candidacy for the Governor of Cesar, with the support of the Partido de la U. Between music, joy and colors, the candidate fulfilled the first step to continue in her aspirations ahead of the territorial elections on October 29.

“I am officially the candidate representing the ‘El Cesar en Marcha’ program. I am the candidate who represents the feelings of many Cesarenses who have noted in a very well structured document the pillars of development that we aspire to deploy, ”she assured during the registration ceremony in which she was accompanied by relatives and political supporters of she.

The applicant explained that her proposal ‘El Cesar en Marcha’ is based on four fundamental pillars of development. The first is a transparent, efficient and modern Cesar, with which the aim is to modernize the department in everything related to technology. The second pillar has to do with the purpose of promoting dreams; the third is for a well-woven human Cesar and the last pillar is for a reliable and safe Cesar.

He announced that he will continue to work for security in all corners of Cesarean territory, so that the population feels protected. In the same way, he assured that he will give participation to the community sector so that they are part of the decision making that represents development for the department.

Elvia Milena Sanjuán asked for the support of all Cesarenses so that together they march for a better well-being for the territory.

