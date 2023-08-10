Elvia Milena Sanjuán strengthens her campaign in Valledupar

With determination and confidence, young people, women, entrepreneurs, community leaders and representatives of various sectors in Valledupar give forceful support to the next governor of Cesar, Elvia Milena Sanjuán, joining her campaign “El Cesar en Marcha”.

In a significant meeting, together with Rodrigo García, president of the El Páramo Community Action Board, Sanjuán presented concrete initiatives related to education, employment and productivity, designed to combat youth unemployment.

Likewise, in other meetings, Sanjuán offered his support to women leaders who work tirelessly for the benefit of their families, emphasizing that female empowerment is crucial to achieving equality.

“In recent years, Cesar has made notable progress for the benefit of women. Cesar en Marcha will continue to commit to a territory of equality, promoting the creation of the Departmental Office for Women, “he stressed.

The focus on entrepreneurship also had a prominent place in the conference. Elvia Milena Sanjuán met with artisans from the Calle Grande Center, celebrating the talent and dedication that inspire the creation of works from the heart, reaffirming her commitment to provide support and visibility to these ventures, not only locally, but also nationally and international.

The public market is also among the priorities of the next governor. During her meetings, Sanjuán presented her ideals for this sector and ratified her determination to build a prosperous future for Cesar, based on commercial and productive connections. Among her proposals, the following stand out: Direct access to commercialization: Producers, micro-entrepreneurs and artisans will access the market without intermediaries, guaranteeing fair and equitable treatment.

Encouragement of local consumption: Through distribution and promotion channels, the consumption of local products and services will be encouraged.

Formalization and training: Promoting legal and sustainable growth, representatives of commercial sectors will be trained.

