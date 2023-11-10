Elvia Milena Sanjuán to Claudia Margarita Zuleta

At 4:33 pm, this Thursday, he entered Elvia Milena Sanjuán to the auditorium of the Loperena National School for the statement from governor and deputies of the Cesar department for the period 2024-2027.

The delegate of the RegistryTirso Cabello, took over as spokesperson for the Departmental Scrutinizing Commission and announced that the results of the scrutiny ratified the election of Sanjuán with 231,868 votes.

“Infinite thanks to the people of Cesar “That today, without distinction of political colors, they are the owners of this credential,” said the governor-elect at the formal ceremony.

A CALL TO UNION?

The former coalition candidate ‘Caesar on the Move’, made up of the parties of the U, Radical Change, Liberal and Conservative, called on the deputy Claudia Margarita Zuleta, who came in second place with 184,046 votes.

“…To the honorable deputy Claudia Margarita, a very special greeting. My invitation for you As women, let’s give the seal to the department of Cesar“She, from the corporation, has wanted God, and we from the Government,” exclaimed the exalcaldesa from San Diego.

“Surely we are going to make a great team because what the Cesar department requires is unity, work, a lot of solidarity, reciprocity of the institutions. This is what I ask of each of the servants who will perform duties starting January 1,” he added.

CLAUDIA ZULETA ACCEPTED THE SEAT

Although at the event they also delivered the credentials to the elected deputies, Claudia Margarita Zuleta did not attend. However, the current official sent a acceptance letter of the seat granted by the opposition status.

Your credential must be collected at the headquarters of the Registry. was also absent Raul Romero, of Radical Change, and Jorge Barros Gnecco, of the U party, who sent a representative to receive the document.

They attended Carlos Daza Lobo y Jesus Suarez Moscote (Liberal Party); Miguel Angel Gutierrez (Radical change); Jose Mario Rodriguez Belly y Fawzi Muvdi (Conservative); Manuel Pretelt (BUT); Ronald Castillo (Green Alliance), and Jorge Pana (U party).

In the middle of the event, the officials of the Registry They were printing and signing the credentials of the elected.

MINUTE OF SILENCE

On the other hand, attendees held a minute of silence in tribute to Duperly Arevalo, it would be official He died after a group of people set fire to the headquarters of the Registry in the municipality of Gamarra.

“I was very sorry for Gamarra’s situation. I stand in solidarity with you (the Registry), at the same time that I place myself at your command with my institutionality, since January 1, so that Together let’s ensure that these types of situations do not continue to occur in the department. del Cesar,” said the elected governor.

‘I hope there are no more martyrs’, delegate Tirso Cabello had expressed this Thursday morning about the unfortunate event.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / @andreacguerrap

