The artist born in the Dominican Republic is here to stay. Elvis Báez is the merenguero whose name is a dedication to his mother, who always dreamed of seeing her son succeed, considered today as one of the leaders of this genre in our country.

With a musical career that began at the age of nine, she has managed to go through different orchestras between her native country, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and six musical productions that show a remarkable musical process, including this latest production entitled “Juana de Corazón”, album that managed to position him in Central America.

On April 29, he will be delighting the public with his repertoire, within the framework of the Vallenata Legend Festival, during a show organized by the family of Diomedes Díaz, called Festival at Mama Vila’s house. She will also have a presentation in the Alfonso López square.

His musical style was based on Elvis Crespo and starting from him, he created his own style.

“Meringue is everything to me, meringue is in my blood, it’s like the air I breathe, which, without it, I can’t breathe,” added the artist, who recently shone in the municipalities of El Carmen de Bolívar and Baranoa. (Atlántico), demonstrating why his show is one of the most applauded in the country.

The new meringue star features an outstanding line-up of national musicians, including Jose Galan, Gustavo Martinez, Miguel Osorio, Aldo Ortega, Alvaro Herrera, Moris de la Vega, Edison Perez and Luis Gutierrez, among other members of the part of the Staff of the meringue grouping.

‘El hijo de Juana’ not only illustrates merengue with his relentless voice, but the artist in each of his presentations shows all his versatility in other musical genres that he performs live for his entire audience, bringing all the flavor of the Dominican Republic and Colombian musical support in what represents a perfect mix for the artist’s success in the country.

In his recent presentation in the city of Baranova he caused great euphoria, where he led the guests that night to fall in love with the Merengue rhythm where everyone sang and applauded and they were transported from Colombia to the Dominican Republic mentally and emotionally. He is accompanied by the dancers Vanina Ferrigno, Francys Neys, Gloria and Karol.

