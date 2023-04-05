Home News Elvis Bárez arrives at the Vallenato Festival to delight with his merengue
News

Elvis Bárez arrives at the Vallenato Festival to delight with his merengue

by admin
Elvis Bárez arrives at the Vallenato Festival to delight with his merengue

The artist born in the Dominican Republic is here to stay. Elvis Báez is the merenguero whose name is a dedication to his mother, who always dreamed of seeing her son succeed, considered today as one of the leaders of this genre in our country.

With a musical career that began at the age of nine, she has managed to go through different orchestras between her native country, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and six musical productions that show a remarkable musical process, including this latest production entitled “Juana de Corazón”, album that managed to position him in Central America.

On April 29, he will be delighting the public with his repertoire, within the framework of the Vallenata Legend Festival, during a show organized by the family of Diomedes Díaz, called Festival at Mama Vila’s house. She will also have a presentation in the Alfonso López square.

His musical style was based on Elvis Crespo and starting from him, he created his own style.

“Meringue is everything to me, meringue is in my blood, it’s like the air I breathe, which, without it, I can’t breathe,” added the artist, who recently shone in the municipalities of El Carmen de Bolívar and Baranoa. (Atlántico), demonstrating why his show is one of the most applauded in the country.

The new meringue star features an outstanding line-up of national musicians, including Jose Galan, Gustavo Martinez, Miguel Osorio, Aldo Ortega, Alvaro Herrera, Moris de la Vega, Edison Perez and Luis Gutierrez, among other members of the part of the Staff of the meringue grouping.

See also  New crown epidemic prevention expert said | Zhongshan Hospital Zhong Ming: Home isolation to prevent severe illness, these indicators are critical | Zhong Ming | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

‘El hijo de Juana’ not only illustrates merengue with his relentless voice, but the artist in each of his presentations shows all his versatility in other musical genres that he performs live for his entire audience, bringing all the flavor of the Dominican Republic and Colombian musical support in what represents a perfect mix for the artist’s success in the country.

In his recent presentation in the city of Baranova he caused great euphoria, where he led the guests that night to fall in love with the Merengue rhythm where everyone sang and applauded and they were transported from Colombia to the Dominican Republic mentally and emotionally. He is accompanied by the dancers Vanina Ferrigno, Francys Neys, Gloria and Karol.

You may also like

Jean Todt: “Leclerc like Max if only he...

Marriages and de facto unions can be carried...

During the visit of the Vice President, 600...

DARIO ARGENTO: DOORS INTO DARKNESS – In London...

FOOD INFLUENCES THE QUALITY OF SLEEP

Concentrating on the New Journey——The majority of party...

Cryptocurrencies Could Eliminate 97% of Traditional Remittance Fees...

Murder on the Colorados del Búa road –...

Registry presented the most registered biblical names by...

FIFA President Infantino stands with Lukaku: ‘No to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy