Elvis Mosquera is a new player for Jaguares de Córdoba

The Jaguares de Córdoba soccer team officially signed the player from Quibdo, Elvis David Mosquera Valdés, who is 32 years old and plays as a central defender.

Mosquera Valdés arrives from América de Cali

At the moment, it is unknown until when the relationship between the player and the team extends, but it is speculated that it will be until December of this year.

The Chocoano soccer player has a long history in Colombian professional soccer, with América de Cali being his last team.

Throughout his career, he played for the following teams: América de Cali, Atlético Bucaramanga, Once Caldas, Independiente Medellín, Envigado, La Equidad, Águilas Doradas and Independiente Santa FeSpeaking Elvis David has 295 games where he managed to score 8 times.