Emanuela Orlandi, sit-in 40 years after her death

“These days are the 40th anniversary of the death of Emanuela Orlandi. I wish to take advantage of this circumstance for once again express my closeness to the family, especially to mom, and assure my prayers. I extend my remembrance to all the families who bear the pain of a loved one who has passed away”. True, human words, weighed by Pope Francis after today’s Angelus coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the death of Emanuela Orlandi, a story remained obscure that resurfaces in the public opinion from time to time. In St. Peter’s Square among the many pilgrims and people of all walks of life too a hundred demonstrators in the company of his brother Pietro, with banners and photos of the girl. The Pope’s words should be read against the light, beyond the rumors and yellow plots within which, in the absence of certainties, they have so far surrounded the story which has so far remained an unsolved judicial case.

In recent days, the Vatican prosecutor has forwarded to the Italian prosecutor the documents so far in the possession of the Vatican. But it seems unlikely that the new investigation will come to very different conclusions. The pontiff emphasized three things: closeness to Emanuela’s family and in particular to her mother; he does not mention the brother who has repeatedly accused the Vatican with even gruesome assumptions. Francesco then specifies that the closeness to Emanuela’s family is not the first time expressed by him; the closeness is also extended to the many families who have had similar painful experiences due to the disappearance of a family member.

But the actuality of today’s after Angelus is also given by other factors: the pain publicly expressed by the pope for the tragedy of last Tuesday, June 22, which took place in a women’s prison of Tàmara in Honduras, where “a terrible violence between rival gangs has sown death and suffering” with as many as 46 dead. “I pray for the deceased, I pray for the family members. May the Virgin of Suyapa, Mother of Honduras – invokes Francis – help hearts to open up to reconciliation and to make room for fraternal coexistence, even inside prisons”. And the pope asked the prayer to Our Lady to be addressed “to implore God for the gift of peace and we ask this especially for the martyred Ukrainian people”.

Peace in Ukraine is an obsession in the current phase of Pope Francis’ pontificate. He never misses an opportunity to recall the urgency of peace. Even more so now that the international media are focusing attention on the incredible confusion over reports of a failed coup attempt in Moscow for now. Peace is an objective that information itself should pursue with real and not just virtual care. The Pope asked journalists during his meeting yesterday with the delegation of the International Journalism Award named after Biagio Agnes. “Today more than in the past – Francis observed -, one can be distracted by words, images and messages that pollute life. Let’s think, for example, of the sad phenomenon of fake news, belligerent rhetoric or anything that manipulates the truth. We need a careful look at what is happening to disarm language and encourage dialogue”.

Peace was also a theme mentioned in the explanation of the Sunday Gospel in which the pope recalled Jesus’ invitation to the disciples not to be afraid. Shortly before, he had spoken to them about the persecutions that “they will have to suffer for the Gospel, a reality that is still current: in fact, from its origins the Church has known, together with the joys, many persecutions. many! It seems paradoxical: the proclamation of the Kingdom of God is a message of peace and justice, based on fraternal charity and forgiveness, yet encounters opposition, violence and persecution. However, Jesus says not to fear: not because everything will be fine in the world, but because to the Father we are precious and nothing that is good will be lost. He then tells us not to let fear stop us. The only fear is to to waste one’s life on trivial things like the ones one dumps in the city’s garbage dumps. As if to say: “we need not so much fear of suffering misunderstandings and criticism, of losing prestige and economic advantages in order to remain faithful to the Gospel, but rather of wasting our existence pursuing trivial things, which do not fill life today with meaning. And this is also important for us. Even today, in fact, one can be laughed at or discriminated against if one does not follow certain fashionable models, which however often put secondary realities at the centre: things rather than people, performance rather than relationships”.

Among the examples also the one dedicated to young people: “I think of a young man or woman who has a thousand commitments and passions: school, sport, various interests, mobile phones and social media, but they need to meet people and make big dreams come true, without wasting time on things that they pass and leave no mark. All of this, brothers and sisters, involves some renunciation in the face of the idols of efficiency and consumerism, but it is necessary so as not to get lost in things, which are then thrown away, as was done then in Gehenna. And in today’s Gehenna, on the other hand – Francis notes – people often run out: let’s think of the latter, often treated as waste material and unwanted objects. Staying true to what matters costs money; it costs to go against the tide, to free oneself from the conditioning of common thinking, to be set aside by those who “follow the wave”. But it doesn’t matter, Jesus says: what matters is not throwing away the greatest good: life. That alone should scare us.”