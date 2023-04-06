Because of Due to an embankment fire, the Dresden-Leipzig railway was closed in both directions for several hours on Thursday between Wurzen and Leipzig. At 7:00 p.m., the trains were back on schedule. As an MDR reporter reported, the fire between Machern and Altenbach occurred in the early afternoon just before 3 p.m. Deutsche Bahn informed travelers in their travel plan information about delays of an estimated 45 minutes.
A fire on the embankment in the track area affects train traffic between Leipzig Hbf and Dresden Hbf. The trains in the section are expected to be delayed by 45 minutes. Please check your travel connections shortly before the train departs.
Rail replacement service between Wurzen and Borsdorf
An Intercity, an S-Bahn and a regional express had to stop in Wurzen because of the fire. Die Some passengers continued their journey to their destinations by taxi. Deutsche Bahn had also set up a replacement service between Wurzen and Borsdorf. According to Deutsche Bahn, the affected Intercity 2.444 was diverted to Magdeburg via Doberlug-Kirchhain and Wittenberg. The Leipzig S-Bahn only ran as far as Borsdorf during the closure.
Long traffic jams on the A17 and A4
Next to There were also delays on the road: According to the MDR SACHSEN traffic service, there was a traffic jam on the A17 towards the Czech Republic between the Dresden-West and Dresden-Südvorstadt triangle after an accident. Drivers took about an hour longer. Traffic started moving again around 8 p.m. that evening. The situation on the A4 towards Görlitz between Siebenlehn and Ohorn was similarly difficult. Drivers there needed at least 1.5 hours longer due to traffic jams and slow-moving traffic. The waiting time is now another hour (as of 8:17 p.m.).