Because of Due to an embankment fire, the Dresden-Leipzig railway was closed in both directions for several hours on Thursday between Wurzen and Leipzig. At 7:00 p.m., the trains were back on schedule. As an MDR reporter reported, the fire between Machern and Altenbach occurred in the early afternoon just before 3 p.m. Deutsche Bahn informed travelers in their travel plan information about delays of an estimated 45 minutes.

Rail replacement service between Wurzen and Borsdorf

An Intercity, an S-Bahn and a regional express had to stop in Wurzen because of the fire. Die Some passengers continued their journey to their destinations by taxi. Deutsche Bahn had also set up a replacement service between Wurzen and Borsdorf. According to Deutsche Bahn, the affected Intercity 2.444 was diverted to Magdeburg via Doberlug-Kirchhain and Wittenberg. The Leipzig S-Bahn only ran as far as Borsdorf during the closure.

