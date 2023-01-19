The millionaire embargo that amounts to $8,158 million, puts one of the most emblematic companies of the capital of Risaraldense in financial trouble, such as Aguas y Aguas and therefore the users of this company, the people of Pereira.

In an interview with El Diario, the manager of Aguas y Aguas de Pereira, Leandro Jaramillo, stated that “we are going to finish complying with our obligations, that is, finish making the payment to the DIAN, but we are going to appeal that decision before higher levels , we continue with the idea of ​​recovering those resources. Taking into account the nature of this company, which is a public utility, which provides water supply to more than 500,000 inhabitants (more than 167,000 subscribers), the financial impacts on companies of this type are also felt by users because we are going to having to look for resources in the budget and that can impact some investments, some works”.

And it is that although the company managed to meet all the financial commitments it had, but to meet those it has in the future, it must guarantee liquidity to meet them.

“It is an embargo for a little more than $8,000 million, they have already withheld $6,000 million from us, that means that the DIAN has already collected a large part of the debt,” the Manager said.

where will they come from

It has not yet been determined where the resources will come from to pay the debt with the DIAN, nor for future investments.

Regarding this aspect, Jaramillo pointed out that “it has not yet been determined if we have to stop or stop doing any work, it will be a decision that the board of directors of Aguas y Aguas must make, we are going to show the members of it where we can We appropriate these resources and the board will determine what will be the way to financially address the coming months of the company”.

Context

Despite the fact that the embargo became effective in recent weeks, the situation that led to this situation was registered by the Income statement for the taxable year 2010 that was presented in 2011, when a controversy arose with the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs. (DIAN), which after a long legal process, led to the embargo.

At that time, there was a higher tax payable in the amount of $990,680,000, added to a penalty of $1,870,846,000 and their respective interests. Taking into account that the litigation started 10 years ago, the embargo escalated to $8,158 million. A more than considerable increase and for which controversy is already being generated in the city.

When the controversy with the DIAN was registered, the manager of Aguas y Aguas was María Irma Noreña. He tried to contact her to find out details of the situation, however there was no response.

Concern over the financial situation of Aguas y Aguas

Although the millionaire embargo on the bank accounts of Aguas y Aguas has generated outrage among the Pereiran citizens, it is not the only financial situation of the company that is worrying. In dialogue with this means of communication, the councilor of the Risaraldense capital, Carlos Hernán Muñoz, stressed that “I am very concerned about the financial situation of Aguas y Aguas, I have been saying this since last year, for this reason I requested that they send me all the financial statements of the company for the last 5 years to monitor the financial reality of this company. And it is that on October 14, 2022 when the manager came to the Council for political control, I detected that the payroll is taking almost 60% of the company’s budget and Law 617 says that you cannot exceed 65%, so we see that Aguas y Aguas is very close to the limit percentage. If that goes on the payroll, what happens with the other fixed costs of the company and another series of things”.

The Corporation added that “It is a company that today is not complying with all the network replacement plan that it must do by law. When they come to the Council they say that it is a solid company, that it is the jewel in the crown, but when it comes to delivering the profits to the municipality of Pereira, they barely reach $2,000 million, while the other public service company in the one that we do not have 100% has profits of $45,000 million. And now the little bow that was missing is the embargo for more than $8,000 million. We deserve to know what happened, why actions were not taken to prevent this embargo from being presented.”