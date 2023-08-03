Embarrassing mistake: Wrong numbers in the state law gazette

0
In the amendment to the Child Education and Care Act, the state contributions for 2024, which are granted for groups in kindergartens, crèches and after-school care centers, are incorrect on page 21 of the law gazette. They do not correspond to the figures decided by the state parliament on June 15, but are significantly lower. Just stupid: what is in the law gazette counts.
