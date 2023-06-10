Home » Embassies appreciate Morocco’s efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis
News

Embassies appreciate Morocco’s efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis

by admin
Embassies appreciate Morocco’s efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis
Photo: Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs page

Hespress – W.L.LSaturday 10 June 2023 – 08:30

On Friday, many diplomatic representations accredited to Morocco praised the role played by the Kingdom in order to make the Libyan dialogue a success within the framework of the “6 + 6” joint committee, and its strong commitment to a peaceful political transition in this country through the electoral process.

The embassies of Great Britain and Ireland in Rabat appreciated, in tweets on the social networking site (Twitter), the Kingdom’s hosting of the work of the “6 + 6” joint committee charged by the House of Representatives and the High Council of State with the aim of preparing laws for the parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya.

They also praised the role played by Moroccan diplomacy in reaching consensus on this file.

For its part, the Croatian embassy in Morocco welcomed the efforts made by the Kingdom to make the “6 + 6” joint committee dialogue and consensus a success with the aim of reaching a political settlement to the Libyan crisis, stressing “the Kingdom’s strong and positive commitment to achieving a peaceful political transition in Libya through the electoral process.”

The diplomatic representation of Great Britain in Tripoli, in a joint communiqué with the embassies of the United States, France, Germany and Italy, praised the efforts of the “6 + 6” joint committee to reach consensus, after two weeks of meetings in Morocco on the laws regulating the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of the year.

The “6 + 6” joint committee had announced, on Tuesday/Wednesday night, that its members had agreed, after two weeks of meetings in Morocco, on the laws regulating the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of this year.

The Bouznika meeting comes as an extension of a series of meetings hosted by the Kingdom that brought together the various Libyan parties in order to deepen the discussion on ways to settle the crisis in this country, according to an approach based on providing the appropriate space for dialogue and constructive consultation.

Parliamentary elections, presidential diplomacy, Libya

See also  Book presentation in the museum with extremism expert Ebner canceled

You may also like

poor columbia

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine –...

Donald Trump faces 37 indictments in the classified...

Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson...

Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the...

In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction...

Lavrov denounces that Guterres “follows the game” of...

Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

The regulation of the transition to civilian roles...

El Salvador registers a new day without homicides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy