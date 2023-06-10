Embassies appreciate Morocco’s efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis

Hespress – W.L.L

On Friday, many diplomatic representations accredited to Morocco praised the role played by the Kingdom in order to make the Libyan dialogue a success within the framework of the “6 + 6” joint committee, and its strong commitment to a peaceful political transition in this country through the electoral process.

The embassies of Great Britain and Ireland in Rabat appreciated, in tweets on the social networking site (Twitter), the Kingdom’s hosting of the work of the “6 + 6” joint committee charged by the House of Representatives and the High Council of State with the aim of preparing laws for the parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya.

They also praised the role played by Moroccan diplomacy in reaching consensus on this file.

For its part, the Croatian embassy in Morocco welcomed the efforts made by the Kingdom to make the “6 + 6” joint committee dialogue and consensus a success with the aim of reaching a political settlement to the Libyan crisis, stressing “the Kingdom’s strong and positive commitment to achieving a peaceful political transition in Libya through the electoral process.”

The diplomatic representation of Great Britain in Tripoli, in a joint communiqué with the embassies of the United States, France, Germany and Italy, praised the efforts of the “6 + 6” joint committee to reach consensus, after two weeks of meetings in Morocco on the laws regulating the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of the year.

The “6 + 6” joint committee had announced, on Tuesday/Wednesday night, that its members had agreed, after two weeks of meetings in Morocco, on the laws regulating the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of this year.

The Bouznika meeting comes as an extension of a series of meetings hosted by the Kingdom that brought together the various Libyan parties in order to deepen the discussion on ways to settle the crisis in this country, according to an approach based on providing the appropriate space for dialogue and constructive consultation.