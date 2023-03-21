Recently, in the domestic digital industry, a movement for embedded services using API technology-based platforms is slowly emerging targeting the MZ generation (born between 1985 and 2010) who are accustomed to online platforms. Overseas, global companies such as Apple and BMW are actively turning their eyes to embedded services to enhance business sustainability, but in Korea, they are still in their infancy.

Embedded service is one of the new business models that are actively underway overseas in the form of creating new value that was not in the existing market by providing services that combine customers, products, services and insurance that non-financial companies have.

Previously, the sales method of non-financial companies depended on their own services and waited for customers to choose. To this end, huge marketing costs and competition with similar products were inevitable.

However, with the recent emergence of embedded services, non-financial companies have begun to focus on discovering new markets and creating new types of consumption patterns that force customers to choose by promoting a new marketing method that combines product/service and insurance in earnest.

For example, Apple and BMW recently launched ‘Apple Care Plus’ and ‘Warranty Plus’, warranty services linked to their products, to the market. This is a type of embedded service that aims to create a long-term consumption purchase journey while simultaneously providing customers with long-term quality assurance beyond product satisfaction, transitioning from optional consumer goods to essential goods.

Overseas, embedded services centered on API technology-based platforms are gradually being activated rather than company-led warranty services. This is not a way to provide one simple service like a company, but by using pre-established API technology, it is possible to enter the market at a low cost and quickly, and at the same time, it is possible to expand various types of products/services and insurance combinations. .

In addition, it is possible to further enhance the competitiveness of products and services through the development of new markets that can provide new value by utilizing data obtained in the course of providing services. For this reason, it is possible to convert to a digital channel that provides a new growth engine.