Embera families returned home

After a grueling journey of just over 15 hours by land, 115 Embera indigenous families who had been displaced in the city of Medellín, some of them for more than six years, returned to their native reservations in 15 buses.

The operation, which is carried out in two phases this week, is coordinated by the Unit for Victims and the Medellín Mayor’s Office and is accompanied by the National Police, ICBF, the municipalities of Pueblo Rico, Bagadó, the Ombudsman, among others. other entities.

The families received habitat kits, tiles, nails, moorings, a food kit and money for mule transport to their final destinations, purchase of wood to improve homes and support for sustainability in the territory from the Unit.

“We are very happy to arrive in the territory, to be at home again, reuniting with the family and with people we left years ago. In Medellín, many of us went through difficulties, but now we are back in our field, we just want our commitments to be fulfilled to being able to stay”, argued Martín Campo, returned head of household.

For its part, the municipal administration of Medellín and ICBF, delivered the liquid well-being, the belongings of each family and this week they will be delivered in the territory kitchen utensils, market, agricultural kits, supplies for handicrafts, sports equipment and some donations from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNACR).

This return is carried out in two phases, in the first of which half of the families have already arrived in the territory and the other half will do the same, leaving Medellín on Thursday, May 25 at night, to arrive in the department of Risaralda on Friday, May 26. of May.

After a year and six months of living in Medellín as a displaced person, Delicia Sintúa, an indigenous leader and guard, gives us her concept of return: “Today we are very grateful for this return to Agüita, in Medellín we had many risks and dangers and now we are back at one step away from our house, here in the community it is easier to get food and resources, we hope that the entities comply with the projects and we can be at peace”.

The cost of the operation by the Unit amounts to $1,086 million pesos, to comply with all the guarantees and the principles of security, voluntary and dignity, in which these returns are framed.

“This is a great effort that several entities of national and territorial spring are making, we are guaranteeing everything so that the return is made in the best conditions, with dignity and generating confidence in the comprehensive offer, we want them to remain in their shelters and that they do not have to go back to need in the big cities”, concluded Luis Eduardo Torres, territorial director of the Unit in the Coffee Region.

