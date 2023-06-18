Embracing the New Tibet and Looking to the New Future——Side Notes on the Opening Ceremony of the 5th China Tibet Tourism and Culture International Expo_Xinhua News Agency

On the plateau in June, the mountains and rivers are magnificent and colorful; tonight in Lhasa, there are fiery trees, silver flowers, singing and dancing. The children of the plateau hold auspicious hada in their hands, and welcome guests and friends from all corners of the country…

On the evening of June 16, the 5th China Tibet Tourism Culture International Expo was grandly opened at the Tibet Convention and Exhibition Center Square.

The opening ceremony of the 5th Tibet Expo.Photo by reporter Ngawang Nima

In Lhasa after the rain, the air is fresh and the rainbow is auspicious.

In the square of the Tibet Convention and Exhibition Center, the large screen with triangular elements complements the triangular InterContinental Hotel Lhasa Paradise building behind the stage. The lights flicker and are reflected on the sparkling water, covering Lhasa tonight with colorful clothes. Guests from home and abroad gathered in Lhasa to enjoy the event.

The opening ceremony consisted of three parts: speeches by leaders, cultural performances and fireworks performances. It focused on building a sense of community of the Chinese nation, followed the general principles of moderate scale, simplicity and grandeur, prominent themes, and embodying characteristics, and took the international perspective of Tibetan culture as the creative concept. With the communication and integration of the Chinese nation as the keynote of creation, it closely revolves around the theme of “embracing the new Tibet”, showing the beautiful, holy, happy, harmonious and upward socialist modernized new Tibet.

Along with the performance of the Tibetan opera part of “Colorful Hundred Gardens”, a pleasing cultural performance with Tibetan cultural characteristics officially kicked off, presenting a rich cultural feast to thousands of spectators.

Gorgeous fireworks light up the night sky of Lhasa.Photo by reporter Pan Duo

“”Colorful Hundred Gardens” integrates the three opera arts of Beijing opera, Tibetan opera and Cantonese opera across borders, fully demonstrates the charm of excellent traditional Chinese culture, and is full of the love of children of all ethnic groups for the motherland in the integration of cultures.” From the inspection tour of the autonomous region Zeng Shuqiao, a staff member of the office, said so.

The dance “Golden Homeland” shows the inheritance, protection and development of excellent traditional culture with the unique skills and distinctive style of Storeba in Suo County, Naqu City.

The magnificent and unique natural landscape is the iconic business card of Tibet, and the long and splendid ethnic culture is an important part of the multiculturalism of the Chinese nation. Famous singer Yu Yueyue expressed his longing for Tibet’s unique cultural charm with a song “Dream of Tibet”.

The situational song and dance “I’m Coming, Tibet” conveys friendship through singing, and gathers friends from all over the world in Tibet to get close to Tibet and understand Tibet.

The opening ceremony of this Tibet Expo came to an end with the song and dance “Hata Dedicated to the New Era”. This is the deep gratitude of the sons and daughters of Xueyu, and it is also the most sincere blessing from New Tibet. I wish the great motherland prosperity and prosperity, and peace and prosperity for the country and the people! I wish the world peace, tranquility, harmony and common prosperity! Tashi Dele!

The person in charge of the Organizing Committee of this year’s Tibet Expo said that the main body of the theatrical performances is the high-quality art works of the autonomous region, and specially invited well-known artists from the national academy troupe are invited to jointly present them with great enthusiasm. The means of expression, while displaying the colorful and magnificent regional cultural characteristics of Tibet, select representative Chinese excellent traditional cultural elements, gather together the “four creations” and “four walks in the forefront”, and use the context of stage art in the new era to understand and Practice the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“This is the first time I watched the opening ceremony of the Tibet Expo. In terms of form, I can summarize today’s theatrical performances in three words: concise, aesthetic, and high-tech. In terms of content, it shows the profoundness of Chinese culture and the unique charm of excellent traditional Tibetan culture.” It was very shocking.” Mr. Wang, who drove from Shandong, was very excited when he heard that he happened to meet the Tibet Expo. Through the Tibet Expo, he learned more about Tibet, which provided a good reference for the later self-driving travel routes.

“Tonight we welcome guests and friends from all over the world with white khatas in our hands. Tonight we sing to our heart’s content to thank the great party, the great motherland, and the great new era.” Dawa, a representative of the Najin community in Chengguan District, Lhasa, said excitedly.

Travel around the happy new Tibet and start a new journey together. Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the sons and daughters of all ethnic groups in Tibet focus on the “four major events”, gather their strength on the “four creations” and “four advances” to build a socialist modernization that is united, prosperous, civilized, harmonious and beautiful New Tibet, and strive hard to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.