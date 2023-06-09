Home » “Emdupar controller has ignored the Council”: Luis Fernando Quintero
Through his social networks, Valledupar councilor Luis Felipe Quintero pointed out the special agent for the controller of the Valledupar Public Services, Aqueduct and Sewerage Company, Emdupar, Pablo Jaramillo Reyes, for ignoring the calls that have been made from the Municipal Council.

On repeated occasions we have summoned the manager of Emdupar, but he has presented two excuses and has ignored the call we make to know what is the contingency plan that is being made in the company“said the mayor.

According to Quintero, the summons that he has made to the manager of Emdupar are to find out the financial state in which he found the company, but also to know how it is currently.

It is important honorable councilors that we require the comptroller manager to be present in the Council”, he concluded.

