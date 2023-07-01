Emdupar manages teams to improve water purification

In order to improve the safety conditions in the different tasks carried out by its employees and achieve the different processes of treatment of the vital liquid in a more practical and simple way, The Valledupar Public Services company, Emdupar, began a process to acquire a new range of technological equipment at its treatment center that will allow positive results to be increased when providing drinking water service.and the entire Vallenato community.

Given the exposure of workers to continuous substances that can be harmful to health, the company will opt for a gas chlorination system equipment, which has a high level of safety, which will prevent chlorine leakage, reducing thus the effects on the health of its employees.

Another piece of equipment that will possibly be reaching a public service entity is a chlorine analyzer, a state-of-the-art device that will be in charge of optimizing and processing the purification of water. This tool also allows the possibility of monitoring the operation from a cell phone.

According to Emdupar’s special agent, Pablo Jaramillo, when this process materializes and if these equipment supplies are installed in the water treatment plant, the entity would become the first in the Caribbean region to obtain these devices: “The idea is to achieve greater worker safety, to avoid chlorine leaks that can be fatal, second to seek economy because the teams manage to extract every last drop of gaseous chlorine and in this way generate savings and equipment that allows real-time monitoring of the quality of the water that is coming out in all its physicochemical variables”, explained the special agent of the company.

It should be remembered that the company, for approximately 3 months, has been intervened by the Superintendency of Residential Public Services, due to the financial crisis in its administration, processes of irregularities in the provision of citizen services and also the apparent risk that it would have to become repossessed

“There are many improvements, we remember that the plant has been obsolete for more than 30 years, the idea is to begin little by little to modernize it and include state-of-the-art equipment, which is what is being used in the world“. Pointed out Pablo Jaramillo, agent of Emdupar.

In addition, He mentioned that the possible purchase of this equipment would be an important step to be at the forefront of the processes and operations carried out in the drinking water treatment plant of the Emdupar company., in favor of offering a better health service to the Vallenato community. Thus concluding that the resource for these will come from the same entity.

