Emdupar recommends using storage tanks in Valledupar homes

Taking into account the rainfall presented these days in the upper and middle basin of the Guatapurí river, source of supply for the municipal aqueduct, the Valledupar Public Services Company, Emdupar, works to normalize the operation at the Drinking Water Treatment Plant – PTAP, and invites users to implement storage tanks to compensate the supply in discontinuity events.

“We invite the community to have a storage system in our homes such as elevated tanks, which are mandatory, so that we have between 500 and 1,000 liters of reserve as a contingency, this recommendation is made considering that approximately more than 50,000 homes in the city do not have this equipment”, is the recommendation of the head in charge of Emdupar’s Technical and Operational Management.

The official explained that the PTAP requires a base value to receive turbidity up to 1,200 NTU, when it exceeds this value they are forced to suspend the service while the turbidity decreases, avoiding supplying water that does not meet the quality parameters. and future drawbacks in the components that make up the purification system.

“We are responsible to the community, as the Superintendency of Home Public Services, we are treating the water in the proper way, according to the standards required by the Departmental and Municipal Health Secretariat and the World Health Organization,” he said.

As for the 20,000 cubic meter Drinking Water Storage Tank located in the PTAP, it only supplies communes 3 and 4, for two or three hours, it is not connected to the city’s distribution network but to the La Popa Tank that supplies the aforementioned communes. Additionally, it serves as compensation so that when internal maintenance is carried out in the PTAP, the flow that is sent to the other four communes of the urban area does not become unbalanced.