Emelec is among the sixteen best in the South American

by admin

Emelec players celebrate their pass to the round of 16 of Sudamericana. Photo Emelec

Emelec tied compared to Sporting Cristal 0-0 and for the winning goal scored in the first leg keep it up to the eighth of end from CONMEBOL South American at the George Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil.

The electric team and Sporting Cristal played this Wednesday night July 19 of 2023 a round trip match where both created goal opportunities. in the party of ida Emelec beat 1-0 to the Peruvian team with a goal from José Francisco Cevallos.

Emelec se will face a Defense and Justice of Argentina in the round of 16 of the South American. The first leg will be 1 y 3 August in Guayaquil and the return of the 8 al 10 of the same month in Florencio Varela.

The team led by DT Hernán Torres will have two complicated commitments prior to the start of the LigaPro that will begin in the week of August 6th where on the first date he will face Liberty FC in Loja.

