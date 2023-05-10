Emergencies in Dosquebradas – El Diario

According to the partial report of the Risk Management Directorate of the Municipality of Twoquebradas, the The downpour that occurred on Tuesday afternoon caused the fall of two trees in the Molivento neighborhood, flooding in various sectors and the unroofing of two houses in Comuneros and Maracay.

Likewise, the runoff waters on Simón Bolívar avenue also caused difficulties in mobility, due to the hydraulic insufficiency of drains and sewers. According to the municipal administration, the affectation was not due to the overflow of the La Víbora stream.

For its part, the Official Dosquebradas Fire Department responded to several emergency calls due to the heavy rains and winds that occurred in the afternoon.

“Unfortunately we had several homes without roofs, flooding on public roads,” assured Lieutenant Lina María Marín, commander of the Official Fire Department of Dosquebradas.

On the other hand, on Calle 57 with Carrera 14, a structural fire was recorded on the third floor of a house.

“Upon arriving at the site, we found a three-story house, which had the fire on the third floor and was being controlled with fire extinguishers by different people from the community. When we arrived, there was still a presence of flames and we proceeded to control and extinguish it. There we used three fire engines, eight fire units and fortunately we had no human losses. Unfortunately, this house suffered total losses. added Lina Marin