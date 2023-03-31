In recent weeks, a latent concern has been growing about the shortage of medicines that affects many patients throughout the national territory, especially those who have delicate health treatments. We cannot ignore that the Ministry of Health has tried to identify the causes to solve them, but the truth is that the measures taken by the Government, Invima, the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC), and those who make up the union of the health sector must be reflected in the short term to avoid a worse crisis, the consequences of which end up being paid by ordinary citizens.

The first thing that must be said is that according to the Ministry of Health itself, this shortage of medicines is not something new, but comes as a lag of the Covid-19 pandemic and its causes are multiple. Some of them are: increased demand, problems in the production and distribution chain, logistics problems, lack of active ingredients, dollar cost, among others.

However, it must be accepted that in the last month the alarms have gone off. In particular, the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies (Acemi) denounced that there is a shortage of at least 1,242 medications, many of which are required to control high blood pressure, mental disorders, and severe pain.

On the other hand, the Government’s intention to buy medicines from Cuba has been reported in some media and on social networks. In addition, the Ministry of Health announced on February 6 the creation of the Latin American Agency for the Regulation of Medicines with which a commission is sought to regulate drugs with other countries.

Given the above, it should be noted that the options for importing medicines, regardless of the country or countries with which this purchase is agreed, must be consulted and reviewed based on economic convenience and national autonomy. If, precisely, one of the flagship policies of the current Government is to strengthen national production and industry, it would be paradoxical to undertake the search outside the borders, when what can be done is to bet on the responsible strengthening in conditions of free competition of the internal market of medicines.

This is also the opportunity for the health sector and the competent authorities such as the SIC to carry out a thorough review of the high costs of many drugs that are produced in the country and that are probably well above the real cost for the health system. Additionally, the new director of INVIMA has a great challenge ahead as head of the entity responsible for centralizing and managing drug shortage alerts.

Finally, it is important that beyond finding out who is responsible for this situation, the sectors and entities in charge find a healthy gear that leads to a quick response to patients in Colombia. The health of citizens cannot wait and diseases such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension and mental health require immediate attention, without delay.