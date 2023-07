According to information from the Tübingen fire brigade control center, an emergency doctor was deployed at Tübingen main station. The main station was therefore closed until 11.30 p.m., wrote the regional association of Deutsche Bahn on its Twitter-Account. However, the ban has since been lifted.

“As a result, delays and partial failures,” said the railway. The person concerned is on the way to the hospital, according to the fire department.

