Emergency Flood Control Measures Implemented in Harbin City Due to Incoming Typhoon

The Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters of the Harbin Municipal People’s Government has issued a notice regarding emergency measures for flood control in parts of the city. The announcement comes in response to the forecast of heavy rainfall from Typhoon “Dusuri” by the meteorological department.

In order to prioritize the safety of lives and property, the Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has made the decision to conduct inspections and implement flood control emergency measures in several areas. These areas include Daoli, Daowai, Nangang, Xiangfang, Bingfang, Songbei, Acheng, Shuangcheng, Wuchang, Shangzhi, Binxian, and Yanshou. The inspections and measures will be carried out from 15:00 on August 2 to 15:00 on August 3, 2023.

To ensure the effectiveness of flood control, the following emergency measures have been put in place:

1. Schools, nurseries, kindergartens, and educational and training institutions will be closed.
2. Work at construction sites, high-altitude operations, and outdoor operations will be suspended.
3. Tourist attractions, parks, and outdoor playgrounds will be closed.
4. Long-distance passenger transport, ferries, and terminals will be temporarily suspended.
5. The general public is advised to pay attention to temporary traffic control and detour reminders and only go out when necessary.
6. In case of danger, the general public is instructed to call emergency rescue numbers such as 110, 119, or 120 for help.

The Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters emphasizes the urgency of the situation, as heavy rainfall can lead to natural disasters. They urge the public to actively respond to their call, adhere to flood control regulations, and prioritize their own safety. By working together, they aim to minimize the impact of potential disasters caused by heavy rainfall and ensure the safety of all residents.

The Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters also mentions that these emergency measures may be adjusted depending on the rain and flood conditions. They will continue to closely monitor the situation and make necessary revisions as needed.

Residents are reminded to stay updated on the latest announcements from the Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and to share this information with others to ensure maximum awareness and preparedness.

