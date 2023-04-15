Given the emergency that the country is experiencing due to a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, the Government decided to include this possible unforeseen event within the decree declaring a national disaster due to the winter wave.

The expansion of this resolution will allow the Risk Management Unit to mobilize the necessary resources to help the population that may be affected by a possible eruption.

“Modification of the national disaster situation. Modify the terms of the declaration of the National Disaster Situation and the special rules set forth in Decree 2113 of 2022, to address and mitigate through the temporary Colombia Vital sub-account of the National Risk Management Fund the effects generated by the Nevado del Ruiz volcano”, says the decree.

The document also indicates that the economic resources will be in a temporary sub-account called Colombia Vital and will serve to cover expenses. for the implementation and continuity of the disaster risk management policy in the country and, to facilitate and promote evacuations, coordination, alert systems, training, equipment, reserve centers, shelters, training and drills

It should be remembered that since March 31, the Colombian Geological Service decreed an orange alert in the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano due to increased seismicity and ash emission.