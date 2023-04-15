Home News Emergency for the Ruiz entered the decree for winter wave
News

Emergency for the Ruiz entered the decree for winter wave

by admin
Emergency for the Ruiz entered the decree for winter wave

Given the emergency that the country is experiencing due to a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, the Government decided to include this possible unforeseen event within the decree declaring a national disaster due to the winter wave.

The expansion of this resolution will allow the Risk Management Unit to mobilize the necessary resources to help the population that may be affected by a possible eruption.

Modification of the national disaster situation. Modify the terms of the declaration of the National Disaster Situation and the special rules set forth in Decree 2113 of 2022, to address and mitigate through the temporary Colombia Vital sub-account of the National Risk Management Fund the effects generated by the Nevado del Ruiz volcano”, says the decree.

The document also indicates that the economic resources will be in a temporary sub-account called Colombia Vital and will serve to cover expenses. for the implementation and continuity of the disaster risk management policy in the country and, to facilitate and promote evacuations, coordination, alert systems, training, equipment, reserve centers, shelters, training and drills

It should be remembered that since March 31, the Colombian Geological Service decreed an orange alert in the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano due to increased seismicity and ash emission.

See also  Pavia, the physiotherapist arrested for the murder of Gigi Bici

You may also like

Beni: the national police raise awareness on the...

Jamundi and the environment

In this way, Internet customers can secure a...

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 15

Nine cases of ablation have been registered in...

490 companies from our province participated in the...

Weberzeile shopping center with highest turnover since opening

CEL protects 221 reforested areas – 102nine El...

Miracle live!

They capture subjects after murdering two women

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy