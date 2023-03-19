14
The helicopter was carrying out supply operations when it presented the faults. Immediately, the National Government headed by the president, Gustavo Petro, asked the corresponding authorities to immediately respond to the alerts.
“A few minutes ago an Army helicopter crashed in Quibdó that was carrying out supply tasks. I have ordered the authorities to move immediately to the area to deal with the emergency and investigate the causes of what happened,” the president wrote through his twitter account.