This morning (August 30), the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a series of press conferences on the theme of “This Decade of China“. Zhou Xuewen and Song Yuanming, deputy ministers of the Emergency Management Department, Qiong Se, member of the Party Committee of the Emergency Management Department and director of the Fire Rescue Bureau, introduced the new era. Reform and development in the field of emergency management, and answer questions from reporters.

Zhou Xuewen introduced that this year, my country entered the flood season early, with many numbered floods, severe local disasters, and prolonged high temperature and drought. Flood and drought disasters mainly show four characteristics:

First, the precipitation is “more north-south and less in the middle”.The national average rainfall is close to normal and slightly less, but most of the north and southern China and other places have 10 to 1 times more rainfall than the same period of the normal year, and the Yangtze River Basin, Xinjiang, Tibet and other places have 1-50% less rainfall.

Second, there are many river flood numbers.A total of 586 rivers across the country experienced floods that exceeded the warning level. There were 10 numbered floods in major rivers. We remember that there were 2 large floods in the Pearl River Basin, the Beijiang River had a catastrophic flood, and the main stream of the Liaohe River occurred in 1995. biggest flood in years.

Third, local flood disasters are heavy.Guangdong, Liaoning and other places were severely affected, and Sichuan, Qinghai and other provinces experienced major mountain torrent disasters. Since the beginning of this year, flood disasters have caused 171 deaths and missing, and 27,000 houses have collapsed.

Fourth, the high temperature and drought have a long time.Since July, the strongest high temperature and heat wave since 1961 has occurred in the Yangtze River Basin. The rapid development of drought in Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan and other provinces and cities has affected people’s domestic water, agricultural production and power supply.

According to the forecast of the meteorological department, this autumn, that is, from September to November, there will be more precipitation in northern China, southwest my country, central China, and southern China; the autumn rain in western China starts earlier and is generally stronger, and the autumn rain in western China has now begun. ; The middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River Basin may suffer from continuous drought in autumn, and the situation of flood control and drought relief is not optimistic. The Emergency Management Department will go all out to continue the flood control and drought relief work in the post-flood season with a sense of responsibility of “always restless”.

Since the institutional reform, the Ministry of National Defense and Emergency Management has conscientiously implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on flood control and drought relief work, focused on improving the long-term mechanism for flood control and drought relief, and continued to strengthen capacity building for disaster prevention and mitigation.

The first is to form a work pattern of integration and division, and coordination of prevention and rescue.The National Defense Forces gave full play to the role of taking the lead, coordinating and coordinating, the emergency management departments gave full play to their comprehensive advantages, and the relevant departments gave full play to their professional advantages, basically forming a working pattern of departmental linkage, central-local cooperation, and military-civilian cooperation, and the advantages of emergency management system reform were further revealed. .

The second is to improve the responsibility system of joint management by the party and the government and guarantee guarantees at all levels.The local party committees and governments have played the main responsibility of disaster prevention and relief, and strengthened the implementation of the three responsibilities of the administrative responsible person, the regional guarantee responsible person, and the risk inspection and defense responsible person, and extended the responsibility system to the very end, extending to villages and communities.

The third is to improve the working mechanism of prevention as the priority and advance of the gate.Strengthen the multi-departmental federation to study and judge risks, and establish an early warning “calling response” mechanism directly to the responsible person at the grassroots level. That is to say, the process of heavy rainfall often occurs in the middle of the night or in the early morning. At this time, many people have already rested. If the meteorological department issues If the warning is sent through mobile phone text messages or WeChat, it may not be received or heard. This requires the meteorological department to issue a high-level warning, and to wake up the responsible persons at all levels, especially the responsible persons at the grassroots level, as soon as possible. The Ministry of Emergency Management requires the establishment of a “call and response” mechanism, which requires both “call” and “accept”. The weather warning is used as the starting condition for emergency response, and emergency rescue forces are preset in risk areas to move the prevention and response threshold forward.

The fourth is to strengthen the power system with professional focus and social participation.A rescue and rescue force system with the national comprehensive fire and rescue team as the main force, the relevant departments and the professional rescue team of the central enterprises as the coordination, the PLA and the armed police force as the assault, and the social forces as the auxiliary has been initially built, equipped with advanced and applicable rescue and rescue equipment. In the disaster response, the mobilization is quick and orderly, and the response is scientific and efficient.

Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and through the joint efforts of various regions and departments, the Emergency Management Department has successfully responded to a series of major disasters in recent years. In the four years since the institutional reform, the average annual number of deaths and missing persons from flood disasters and the number of collapsed houses have dropped by 30% and 55%, respectively, compared with the average of the previous five years.

