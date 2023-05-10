Home » Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation and rectification actions for major accident hazards and resolutely reverse the passive situation of frequent major accidents
Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation and rectification actions for major accident hazards and resolutely reverse the passive situation of frequent major accidents

Securities Times News, according to China.com, the Ministry of Emergency Management held a press conference at 10 am on May 10 to introduce the implementation of the national special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in 2023. Wang Chongxian, director of the Safety Coordination Department of the Ministry of Emergency Management, said that since the beginning of this year, the total number of production safety accidents and major accidents in the country have continued to decline. The number of accidents has increased significantly, and there have been many serious accidents. The current national safety production situation is extremely severe and complicated, especially the “2.22” open-pit coal mine collapse accident in Alxa Left Banner, Inner Mongolia, and the “4.18” fire accident at Beijing Fengtai Changfeng Hospital. It caused heavy casualties and seriously impacted the people’s sense of security and happiness. The Office of the Safety Committee of the State Council and the Emergency Management Department issued the “National Major Accident Hidden Special Investigation and Rectification 2023 Overall Action Plan” at the end of April, and immediately organized and implemented major accident hidden dangers nationwide. , Effectively improve the strong willingness and ability to discover and solve problems, and implement them with the most stringent measures, the most rigorous style, and the most serious accountability, and resolutely reverse the passive situation of frequent major accidents.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

