Emergency pharmacies should transmit antibiotic stocks

The implementation of further steps to improve care should be examined. The press release does not contain any further details as to what this should look like in concrete terms. President of the Chamber of Pharmacists Kai Christiansen said: “The pharmacists have been pointing out the dramatic situation with antibiotic juices for weeks and have made constructive proposals for solutions to ensure that patients are supplied via the emergency pharmacies. It’s a good thing that the concerns of pharmacists are now being taken seriously at the round table with representatives from the ministry, pharmaceutical wholesalers, the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians and the Schleswig-Holstein Chamber of Pharmacists. The solution attempt found is fully supported and endorsed by the Chamber of Pharmacists.«