Emergency Rescue Vehicles Rush Through Life Channel on National Highway 108 in Beijing’s Fangshan District

Fangshan District’s National Highway 108 Restored After Three Days of Intensive Rescue Efforts

Beijing, China – In a significant development for the residents of Fangshan District, the life channel of National Highway 108 has been successfully restored after three days of intensive rescue efforts. The Beijing Municipal Transportation Commission confirmed the news, highlighting the vital role this road plays in connecting the mountainous areas of the district to the outside world.

National Highway 108 stretches across approximately 99 kilometers in Fangshan District, serving as a crucial transportation route for the region. As a second-class road in mountainous areas, it comprises two lanes and spans through four townships, indirectly connecting Da’anshan Township, Nanjiao Township, and Shijiaying Township. The highway acts as the only means of traveling outside the mountainous region in the northern part of Fangshan District, impacting the safety and well-being of around 89,000 people residing in 88 villages along its route.

Following a significant downpour that caused the double line of National Highway 108 to wash away, the Fangshan Highway Sub-bureau wasted no time in deploying nine rescue teams to overcome the adverse conditions. Despite facing numerous challenges, this dedicated team worked tirelessly for three days to clear the debris and restore the road’s functionality. Over 560 individuals and 92 sets of machinery were mobilized to clean up more than 22,000 square meters of road gravel, more than 6,000 square meters of silt, and remove over 400 vehicular obstructions, including fallen trees and other debris. Additionally, more than 28,000 square meters of roadbeds were filled, allowing for uninterrupted operations and the swift resumption of supplies.

Looking ahead, the Fangshan Highway Sub-bureau intends to expedite the restoration work on the branches of National Highway 108. Authorities are dedicated to ensuring a smooth post-disaster recovery process and facilitating the reconstruction of the damaged highway bridges within Fangshan District.

The successful restoration of National Highway 108 brings great relief to the residents of Fangshan District, who can now travel safely and securely within and beyond their mountainous region. The significance of this crucial transportation link cannot be understated, and the immense efforts put forth by the Fangshan Highway Sub-bureau’s rescue teams deserve appreciation from the entire community.

(Headquarters reporter: Ji Le and Yu Jingjing)

(Editor in charge: Shan Xiaobing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

