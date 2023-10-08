Emergency response drill in Istmina

On October 4, Istmina participated in the 2023 National Emergency Response Drill, the most important prevention exercise of the year.

After the alarms sounded, the closed places were evacuated. Previously, there was preparation by the authorities and relief organizations such as the Civil Defense. This activity allows us to evaluate the timely response of the population to a seismic event or other emergency, such as floods, fire, volcanic eruption, etc.

At the national level, more than a million people participated.

