Source Title: Emergency Response to Early Warning of Winter Meteorological Disasters Starts Beijing Power Grid Operation Stable and Sufficient Power

The State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company launched an emergency response to winter weather disaster warning yesterday (29th). At present, the overall operation of the Beijing power grid is stable and the power supply is sufficient. In response to the cold wave weather, State Grid Beijing Electric Power closely tracks the weather and power load change trends, and optimizes the deployment and rational allocation of emergency repair teams, emergency supplies and equipment based on the information of the accurate weather early warning and forecast system. State Grid Beijing Electric Power has set up 19 ice-watching stations and 9 temporary ice-watching whistles to monitor the ice-covered dancing situation of the line at any time. Turn on the online monitoring device in advance to strengthen the collection of real-time data and information for icing monitoring, video monitoring and other systems. At the same time, deicing vehicles and deicing tools are arranged in key areas in advance. State Grid Beijing Electric Power has also strengthened coordination with government departments, established a "government-power supply-heating" tripartite communication and contact mechanism, formulated an emergency response plan for the epidemic, established a full-professional emergency team, and focused on doing a good job in central heating plants, boiler rooms, hospitals, The power supply service guarantee for 6 types of heating customers such as schools and nursing homes, and strengthen the service guarantee for important customers such as emergency command, transportation hubs and central heating in the city. Quickly respond to 12345 residents' demands for electricity consumption to ensure safe and reliable power supply during home office and online classes for students. In addition, State Grid Beijing Electric Power has launched a 24-hour emergency power transmission service. If citizens have power outages at home due to failure to purchase electricity in time, they can use the State Grid APP online, the WeChat official account of "State Grid Beijing Electric Power" at any time, or call the 24-hour power service hotline 95598 to apply for emergency electricity transmission service.

