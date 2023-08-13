Emerging Business: Selling Cuban Pesos in Cash as Bank Withdrawal Limitations Take Effect

Emerging Black Market for Cuban Pesos Sparks Controversy

The recent limitations imposed by the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) on the withdrawal of the national currency has given rise to a surprising new development – the emergence of a black market for Cuban pesos. Social media platforms are now flooded not just with advertisements for the sale of euros, dollars, and MLC, but also for Cuban pesos. This unexpected turn of events has caught the attention of both the population and the government, sparking a wave of debate and reflection on the state of the country’s economy.

Amidst the discontent caused by the restrictions on accessing cash, individuals have started offering to sell Cuban pesos. Messages such as “25 thousand CUP are sold in cash, I want 30 thousand in transfer” and “I sell CUP by quantity, and I charge 100 cups for transfers for every 1,000 that I give you in cash” have been circulating online. While some initially dismissed these messages as jokes, it has become apparent that they represent a new business opportunity emerging from the recent banking strategy.

Predictably, these messages have gone viral, leading to a barrage of ironic and sarcastic comments. The idea of a “new currency” within the island’s informal market has been met with mixed reactions. Some individuals have compared it to a circus, joking that now they will have to follow the exchange rate for Cuban pesos too. Others view it as an opportunity for money-gamblers and foreign currency sellers. A sentiment of disbelief has also surfaced, with some stating that even the Cuban peso is now available on the black market. One comment humorously referred to it as the “revenge of the CUP.” These reactions highlight the underlying frustration and cynicism among the Cuban population towards the government’s handling of the economy.

The government’s attempt to minimize the use of cash is believed to be a strategy to control the uncontrolled rise in the exchange rates of the dollar and the euro in the informal market. However, critics argue that this move will only exacerbate the existing monetary imbalances in the country. Many question how people will be able to buy dollars if they do not have access to cash. Since the announcement of the new measures, long queues have formed outside banks, exacerbating social discontent and reflecting the lack of confidence in the government’s approach. Most analysts argue that these restrictions will do more harm than good, further worsening the already dire economic situation in Cuba.

As the Cuban people continue to grapple with shortages of food and basic necessities, growing inflation, and deteriorating services, the introduction of new measures only adds to their woes. It remains to be seen if the government will reconsider its approach and take steps to address the underlying issues that plague the country’s economy. In the meantime, the emergence of a black market for Cuban pesos serves as a startling reminder of the increasing desperation and ingenuity of the Cuban people in the face of economic hardships.

