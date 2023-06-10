Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson Velásquez

After several years of working together, San Juan accordion player Emerson Plata announced his musical separation with accordion player Nelson Velásquez.

Through a video posted on his social networks, Plata mentioned that he is available to undertake other projects, either in Colombia or abroad.

“as of date I declare myself free and available to undertake any musical project inside or outside of ColombiaAs long as God keeps me alive and allows me to, Emerson Plata’s notes will continue to contribute their bit to enrich our beloved folklore”said the accordion player.

Emerson Plata and Nelson Velásquez have more than 20 years of musical history, going through the group Los Inquietos del Vallenato and later as soloists. His hits include ‘Forgive me my life’, ‘Ajena’ and ‘Cuando te vayas’, among others.