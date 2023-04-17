Emilia-Romagna Bike Trail, on April 29 a bikepacking adventure from Bologna to Riccione — Environment

Four completely different routes to discover the wonders of the Emilia-Romagna region by pedaling on hilly paths, gravel roads, lagoon oases and historic villages until you reach the sea. No time limit and no races.

The sporting event Emilia-Romagna Bike Trail it is organized by the Arrivano i Regaz Association and sponsored by the Municipality of Medicina, in collaboration with ProLoco. This year the initiative has the recognition and patronage of the Metropolitan City of Bologna and the Emilia-Romagna Region.

The departure is scheduled for ore 8 Of Saturday 29 April from the Camping Club del Sole from Bologna. The route includes a stop in Piazza Maggiore and a passage to the Sanctuary of San Luca, to then continue on the saddle of your bicycle to discover the beauties of this Region. An important stage will be the one in Medicina, where the participants will be expected in Piazza Garibaldi for a zero km refreshment.

To allow everyone to experience the world of bikepacking and trail riding have been tracked in GPX four different routesall beautiful with important differences in terms of mileage and elevation gain.

Whatever the degree of preparation and the type of bike, the participant will decide, in total autonomy, when and where to eat, when and where to sleep. No stopwatches, no time limits and no races. The arrival point will be at the Sun beach (bathroom 86/87) on seafront of Riccionewhere the staff will crown the participants with a good craft beer offered by the sponsor.

How was ERBT born?

Returning from a bikepacking event and driving home at Riccione, Stefano Romualdi imagined how much there would be to tell with a track on secondary and dirt roads through our region. Thinking about the culinary and cultural stops and the excellent railway connections for the return to Bologna, an independent bikepacking event with a common departure would have been perfect.

Not many days went by and at the beginning of November 2019 he called the friends with whom he shares the same passion to share his idea in the tavern, over a plate of friggione and a good glass of Sangiovese. The name was easily born thinking of our region: ROMILIA.

Immediately, the Municipality of Medicine gave full support in giving birth to this project, also presenting the sporting event to the Metropolitan City, to promote it and make it feasible.

The project had to suffer, like everything else, the stops of the pandemic and was re-proposed in autumn 2020 in 2 ways: morning departure from Bologna for cycle-adventurers on e-bikes and in the evening with a full moon for unassisted bikes.

Since then, 2 other editions have followed, reaching up to 110 subscribers in the last one!

Four different tracks were born to satisfy every taste, difficulty and way of discovering the territory.



Four paths

Balus – In abundance – 400 km 8600 m altitude difference (approximate data)

The real trail in terms of mileage and elevation gain to fully experience the sense of adventure.

Challenging climbs and mileage galore will be a great reason to rejoice in proximity to the waterfront.

Pounding – In Tranquility – 298 km 3500 m altitude difference (approximate data)

A real modern gravel between paths and hilly roads. Climbs that can always be cycled and paths with a low technical rate allow a journey in complete tranquility.

In that era – In the Gravel – 220 km 400 m altitude difference (approximate data)

A flat course mainly on gravel roads where the only climbs are those of the flyovers. Through valley areas and natural oases to discover a unique territory of its kind.

In the strait – On the road – 390 km 8200 m altitude difference (approximate data)

The route designed for lovers of narrow wheels. Without ever leaving the paved roads, you ride the most famous climbs in the area with breathtaking views before your eyes. There is no shortage of mileage and elevation gain.



Stefano Romualdi it’s a international level ultra-distance bikepacker. He currently has the best Italian performance on the most famous trail in the world the “Tour Divide” and on other international trails. Locomotive cycles tester, called by friends Ercolino for his strength and resilience on a bicycle. This year, he finished 11th in the latest edition of the Atlas Mountain Race covering 1,340km and 24,000m of elevation gain.

For info and registration:

mail: [email protected]

www.emiliaromagnabiketrail.it

Marco 338 1822 264 – Stefano 340 8945 427

Source: Metropolitan City of Bologna