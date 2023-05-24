Emilia-Romagna coordinates the EU project AD-ASTRA — Enterprises

The first initiatives of the project take off AD-ASTRA (Aerospace districts: acceleration of the strategic transfer of regional advancements) financed by Eismea and by the European Commission which aims to create one functional interconnection between different innovation ecosystems, with particular attention to aerospace sectorand to the development of an interregional, competitive and connected innovation ecosystem.

The Regions of the project

The project involves five different European regions, the Emilia Romagna region participate with Art-ER who has the function of project coordinator. These are the partner regions: Occitania (France) – Toulouse Metropolis; South Holland (The Netherlands) – Innovation Quarter; Madrid (Spain) – Polytechnic University of Madrid; Puglia (Italy) – DTA Aerospace Technology District.

First dates after meeting which took place in the netherlands on Aerospace Delta Agenda 2030 are fixed at Research to Business (8/9 June 2023) ea Bari in the demonstration Drones Beyond (second half of October 2023).

Objective: to promote the aerospace sector

The five regions share a common interest for the promotion of the aerospace sector taking advantage of transversal communication from and to innovative sectors such as automotive, biomedicine, agri-food and big data. Currently, these sectors are characterized by different levels of maturity and consolidation in addition to different levels of readiness for innovations.

The objectives of the AD-ASTRA project include the collection, examination and systematization of the experiences of each regional ecosystem in relation to each innovation ecosystem in which they are active. In general, this project is based on the commitment to create an interregional network and to define a action plan for the development of innovation in each of the aerospace districts regional.

The central concept can be briefly summarized as diversity generates wealth; collaboration between such markedly different regions will undoubtedly be an opportunity for growth. The creation of a solid and lasting European collaborative network (capable of exploiting complementary skills, experience and territorial and industrial vocations) will contribute create a critical mass in strategic sectors of the European Union.

How the project develops

Collectionanalysis and systematization of the experiences (skills, technologies, networks) of the associated regions related to their aerospace districts;

Analyses the future evolution of each ecosystem in response to technological, economic, political and social megatrends;

Correction and validation of hypotheses and evolution models with the support of interest groups;

Definition of an action plan for the development of each regional aerospace ecosystem, enhancing the experiences and best practices derived from other regions and strengthening the spin-in and spin-out processes from and to other industrial sectors and territories.

Five workshops are planned

In the coming months of project development, they will be organized cinque workshop of co-creation with the aim of disseminating information on the intrinsic characteristics of each ecosystem in the aerospace sector and collecting insights and feedback from each participant (local stakeholders and project partners) which represent important information to outline joint action for the five participating regions.

