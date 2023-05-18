Emilia-Romagna meets the Chinese province of Shandong — Companies

A collaboration agreement signed in 2019 between Emilia Romagna region e ShandongProvince of People’s Republic of China, was relaunched in a meeting between delegations which took place in the regional headquarters in viale Aldo Moro, in Bologna. Objective: pPromote exchanges and cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, economic development, education and media.

Present, among others, Bai YugangShandong Provincial CPC Standing Committee member, Minister of Communications, and Secretary of the Provincial Education Working Committee; Vincenzo Collacouncilor for economic development and green economy, work, training and international relations, e Mauro FelixCouncilor for Culture and Landscape.

The start of relations between the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Province of Shandong took place in 2018, when the president Stefano Bonaccini had met a delegation led by Gong Zhenggovernor of the province. On that occasion, the foundations had been laid to extend the collaborations in industry, commerce, agriculture, education and tourism.

Numerous exchanges, not only economic, have been made in recent years. The important direct investments in the region should be pointed out, such as for example the one on the Ferretti groupcontrolled for 75% by Weichai Group. In the period of the Covid 2020 emergency, the Emilia-Romagna Region received help from Shandong which sent health principals (20,000 surgical masks and 1,000 anti-Covid protective suits).