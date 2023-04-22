Emission of sulfur dioxide in the Nevado del Ruiz sets off alerts

“In relation to surface activity, the maximum height of the column of gases was 1800 meters, measured from the top of the volcano, which was associated with an ash emission recorded on April 21 at 10:58 a.m. The degassing of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere and the release of water vapor from the volcano continue.” referred to the statement of the Colombian Geological Service.

Meanwhile Luis Fernando Velasco, Director of the Unit National for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), has indicated that the evacuation protocols are maintained. Especially in communities that have properties and livestock in high-risk areas.

Red color lights up the alerts in the Nevado del Ruiz

In the last hours, the Colombian Geological Service presented some images through its social networks where they show the permanent follow-up and monitoring that is maintained in the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, which, in recent days has been in permanent ash generation activity and presents constant earthquakes.

Also read: At least three dead and four trapped leaves an explosion in a mine

Through a video, the entity reported on the images of a red spot at the tip of the snow-capped mountain, explaining and trying to calm people down in the face of the volcano’s activity.

“Ash emissions are common from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, which has been making minor eruptions for about 10 years. Sometimes they emit light, due to the high temperature with which the particulate material and the gases come out of the volcano”, pointed out the Colombian Geological System.