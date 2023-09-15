Emma Coronel Aispuro Regains Freedom with Reduced Sentence after Collaboration with Sinaloa Cartel

Former beauty queen Emma Coronel Aispuro has been released from confinement after serving less than three years in custody. Coronel had been detained for two years and seven months and will now be subject to constant surveillance for the next two years. However, her sentence was significantly reduced compared to other criminals, including her husband, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The United States Attorney’s Office determined that Coronel was not a key player in the functioning of the Sinaloa Cartel, which was one of the main reasons she received a reduced sentence. Court records revealed that Coronel had been involved in planning her husband’s escape from the Altiplano Prison in 2015 through a tunnel. She also acted as a messenger between Guzmán and his lieutenants while he was in prison. It was one of these messages that led to her arrest in 2021.

The FBI presented evidence, including a letter written by Guzmán himself, which provided instructions for the cartel’s operations. In the letter, Guzmán instructed the increase in production from a drug trafficker named “Cleto” and expressed the need for financial support due to his expenses. Agent Eric McGuire confirmed that “Cleto” referred to a Durango-based drug trafficker producing heroin for Guzmán.

Coronel received a reduced sentence for her cooperation and her limited role in the Sinaloa Cartel. Witnesses, including Dámaso López Núñez, also known as “El Licensed,” confirmed the authenticity of the document. The FBI argued that Coronel had full knowledge of the illegal activities and drug trafficking profits of the cartel, leading to her arrest warrant.

Coronel, who has not had physical contact with Guzmán since 2017, is believed to be the “mother of the twins” mentioned in the letter. She had twin daughters with Guzmán in 2011, named Emalí Guadalupe and María Joaquina Guzmán Coronel.

Coronel’s release raises questions about the extent of her involvement in the cartel’s operations and the role she played in supporting Guzmán. It also raises concerns about the effectiveness of the justice system in dealing with high-profile cases and the potential for leniency for individuals who collaborate with law enforcement.

As Coronel begins her life outside of confinement, the authorities will continue to monitor her closely to ensure she adheres to the terms of her release.

