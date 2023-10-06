Emma Coronel: From Beauty Queen to Married to ‘El Chapo’ and Beyond

Emma Coronel Released from Prison after Serving Time for Drug Trafficking Charges

September 13, 2023 – Emma Coronel, the wife of notorious drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, was released from prison today after serving time for her involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering. Coronel, who married Guzmán in 2007 at the age of 18, had been arrested in February 2021 at Dulle International Airport in Virginia.

During her time in prison, Coronel displayed good behavior, which earned her the opportunity to spend the last few months in a halfway house in Long Beach, California. This allowed her to finish her sentence earlier than expected. The former beauty queen was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of supervised release.

The release comes almost three years after Coronel’s trial and conviction in the United States for her connection to the infamous Sinaloa Cartel. Coronel’s marriage to Guzmán, the former leader of the cartel, dramatically changed her life and even affected her academic pursuits.

According to various media outlets, ‘El Chapo’ not only provided Coronel with a lavish lifestyle but also encouraged her to pursue higher education. Despite Coronel’s successful completion of a degree in Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, she was unable to fully pursue her career due to the birth of her twins.

However, in previous interviews, Coronel has expressed her interest in journalism and investigating intriguing cases. She confessed, “I have always really liked journalism. I like to investigate certain interesting cases that sometimes remain unfinished. Although I have not exercised it.”

With her freedom now restored, it is rumored that Coronel’s future plans include launching her own clothing brand, a venture she had reportedly been planning before her arrest. Observers will be curious to see how Coronel moves forward and whether she will resume her academic pursuits or embark on new endeavors.

The release of Emma Coronel marks another chapter in the ongoing saga of the Sinaloa Cartel, a criminal organization that has had a profound impact on Mexico and the global drug trade.

