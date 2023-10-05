Emma Coronel’s First Interview after Release: Plans for a New Life and Focus on Her Daughters

Emma Coronel Released After Nearly Two and a Half Years in US Prison

(Long Beach, CA) – Emma Coronel, the wife of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, was finally released from imprisonment in September 2023, marking the end of her nearly two and a half years behind bars in the United States.

Following her release, journalist Emily Palmer had the privilege of publishing the first interview with Coronel since her freedom. Writing for Elle, Palmer provided an insight into Coronel Aispuro’s life based on their conversation and meetings with various family members.

During the interview, Coronel expressed her desire to change the course of her life and focus on enjoying quality time with her twin daughters, Emalí Guadalupe and María Joaquina, whom she had with El Chapo. She emphasized that her priority now is to create a better future for them.

“I hope for many good and beautiful things in my life,” Coronel revealed to Palmer. “I can’t say yet what my plans are because they won’t come true later. But I have many and beautiful plans.”

In addition to her dedication to her daughters, Coronel also shared her intention to focus on her professional development and explore her passion for design.

Palmer’s conversation with Coronel and her family shed light on some of the former beauty queen’s most notable moments prior to her arrest by US authorities. One such moment occurred during El Chapo’s trial in the Brooklyn Federal Court when Lucero Guadalupe Sánchez López, El Chapo’s mistress, appeared as a witness. Coronel was present in the courtroom when Sánchez introduced herself as the defendant’s wife.

Despite the revelation of El Chapo’s infidelity, Emma Coronel remained composed and listened intently to Sánchez’s testimonies in Spanish after removing her translation headphones.

A week later, as Sánchez continued testifying, both Emma and El Chapo made a public appearance in court wearing matching outfits, with a pomegranate-colored jacket stealing the spotlight.

When Sánchez’s testimony concluded, Emma commissioned an artist to create an exclusive drawing capturing her and her husband’s similar looks, paying over $1,600 for the artwork. The illustration intentionally excluded Sánchez.

In 2021, Emma Coronel pleaded guilty to collaborating in her husband’s criminal enterprises during his leadership in the Sinaloa Cartel. Following her guilty plea, she expressed remorse for her actions and emphasized her dedication to her daughters during her court appearance before Judge Rudolph Contreras.

“They are the most important reason why I am here before you… I beg you not to allow them to grow up without their mother’s presence,” Emma declared, according to Palmer.

In November of the same year, Judge Contreras sentenced Coronel to three years in prison and imposed a fine of $1.5 million. However, the sentence was later reduced.

Upon hearing her sentence, Emma turned to look at her supporters in the courtroom and winked at them, aware of the harsh punishments typically faced by Mexican drug traffickers in the United States. She made a calculated decision to give up less than three years of her freedom to avoid a fate similar to her husband’s.

Emma Coronel’s release from prison opens a new chapter in her life, as she strives to create a brighter future for herself and her daughters. The world now eagerly awaits to see how she will steer her path and reshape her destiny.