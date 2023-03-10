Home News Emma Heming Responds To Rumor That Demi Moore Moved In With Her And Bruce Willis
Emma Heming Responds To Rumor That Demi Moore Moved In With Her And Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Responds To Rumor That Demi Moore Moved In With Her And Bruce Willis

Emma Heming commented a great rumor that involved her, her husband Bruce Willis already his ex Demi Moore.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Demi, who was married to Bruce until 2000, had moved in to help support Emma after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In an attempt to set the record straight, Emma took to social media to reveal if there was any truth to the claim.

in your account InstagramEmma shared a headline about the news and her reaction to it.

“Let’s nip this in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop,” she wrote under the headline, clarifying that Demi had not moved.

In case you did not know, Bruce he retired from acting in March 2022 after revealing that he had been diagnosed with aphasia. Demi was included in the statement announcing her diagnosis.

Although they do not live together, it is clear that Bruce y Emma they are still very close to Demi. She even wished him a happy birthday in November.

