Emmanuel Adebayor announces his jubilee, relive his rich career

Without a club for some time, the Togolese star, Shéyi Adebayor intends to end his football career in June 2024. This after a football gala which will bring together some icons of world football. The information was made public this Friday, June 30, 2023 through a press release signed by the child of Kodjoviakopé.

After his first steps at the center sporting club of Togbui Akoussan Kamelio in Togo, Emmanuel Shéyi Adebayor will be transferred at the age of 15 to FC Metz in 1999 where he played 51 games for 17 goals scored. In 2003, the prodigal from Kodjoviakopé left FC Metz to join As Monaco. After three years, the Togolese will change air and put down his suitcases at Arsenal. It is with the gunners that Emmanuel Adebayor will truly reveal himself to the whole world. In 142 games, he found the nets 62 times and was the African Golden Ball in 2008 ahead of a certain Mohamed Abutrika after finishing 2nd top scorer in the 2007-2008 season. Behind the Togolese will join in turn, Manchester city in 2009 for 32 million euros and becomes the most expensive Togolese in the history of football, he then goes on loan for 6 months to Real Madrid in 2011, Tottenham , Cristal Palace before being transferred to Istanbul Basaksehir, Kayserispor and club Olympia.

Individual awards

With a huge career in 2006 when Togo experienced its first qualification for the world, Shéyi finished at the top of the top scorers of the qualifiers for The CAN / World 2006 African Zone. He was voted African player of the year 2008 thus winning his only African ball and appeared in the standard team of the Premier League in the same year. It should be remembered that the Togolese won the Spanish Cup with Real Madrid in 2011 and was an unfortunate finalist with Arsenal in the League Cup in 2007.

Since leaving Paraguay, Emmanuel Adebayor has been without a club to this day. And in the process this Friday, June 30, he announced that he would end his rich career in June 2024. This event will be marked by several activities and will conclude with a gala match in Lomé.

