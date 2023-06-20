Emmanuel Shadary and Kalev Mutond removed from the European Union blacklist

Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, former Minister of the Interior under Joseph Kabila, and Kalev Mutond, head of the National Intelligence Agency (ANR) between 2011 and 2019 are now removed from the list subject to restrictive measures by the European Union of some Congolese political figures since 2018.

In a press release from the European Union made public on Monday June 19, the Council removes these two relatives of Joseph Kabila from the list of targeted personalities, following judgments of the Court of March 2023.

“The Council decided today to remove from the list two individuals – Kalev Mutondo and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary – who were subject to EU restrictive measures due to their involvement in human rights and their role in obstructing the 2018 electoral process. The Council took this decision in the light of the relevant judgments of the General Court of March 2023,” the document reads.

However, the Council promises to continue to closely monitor the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and to include on the list any person who obstructs a consensual and peaceful resolution of the crisis with a view to the holding of elections in the country.

»The Council is ready to list those who exploit the fragility of the situation in the DRC, in particular by exploiting natural and wildlife resources or by illegally trading them. Individuals removed from the list may also be re-listed based on their behavior in the future “Adds the document.

It should be noted that the EU sanctions related to human rights violations and electoral obstruction remain in force, and the restrictive measures against 15 people are still applicable.

Kalev Mutondo and Ramazani Shadary had been under restrictive European Union measures since 2017 and have been formally removed from the list of personalities targeted by Brussels.

Jules Ninda

