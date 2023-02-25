Home News Emojis Are Investment Advice And Their Use Has Legal Consequences, U.S. Judge Argues From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Emojis are investment advice and their use has legal consequences, says a US judge

A judge in the Southern District Court of New York ruled that some emojis – such as theimage of a rocket ship, growing graph, or bag of money – are equivalent to investment advice.

Lisa Braganca, former Branch Chief of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), warned users about the potential legal consequences of using some emojis:

“A federal court judge ruled that these emojis mean ‘clearly one thing: a financial return on your investment.’ Users of these emojis have therefore been warned that their use could have legal consequences.”

