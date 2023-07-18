Home » emotion and determination hand in hand for Ricciardo
Alpha Tauri – Excited it is. Determined even more. Daniel Ricciardo can’t wait to savor the aroma of the asphalt of a track Formula One as a protagonist. In fact, he will replace the footed Nyck De Vries at Alpha Tauri after the Dutchman’s torpedoing, who hadn’t scored even one point in ten Grands Prix.

“I’m thrilled- declares a Motor Sport – it is certainly a challenge for me as I put myself on the line and try to make the leap in quality”. The Perth driver is eager to try and carve out some satisfaction, even if it may not translate into victory in a Grand Prix number nine of his career.

“I realize that the car will have its limits – he adds – it may not have the same grip as the Red Bull I drove a few days ago but, if it’s relatively balanced, then it’s something I can work on. They expect results, performance, but I think until I get in the car it will be difficult to understand what it is. Is it a P8? A P14? I don’t think there will be pressure until the summer break. But I don’t even expect to start slowly ”.

What matters to him is being there and playing it. And for this reason, when Helmut Marko picked up the phone and contacted him, he didn’t hesitate to answer presently. Accepting that invitation as a sort of possibility of professional rebirth and to demonstrate to the world of the Circus that he has his cards to play and can play them well.

“There was no doubt that I would have said yes, it was just the reality, it would have happened very soon- he continues – I’ve been part of the Red Bull family for a long time and I know that these things can happen. So while I was definitely going to take a break this year, deep down I knew maybe I’d get a call.”

On the eve of the season there had been quite a few, among the insiders, because, among the riders at the start of the 2023 circus, his name did not appear. Now the gap has been filled. And Ricciardo finally has the opportunity to get back into the game and to give satisfaction. To himself, to Alpha Tauri and to Formula One enthusiasts.

