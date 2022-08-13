The patriarch of Venice has granted the temporary movement for the adoration of the faithful of the town that bears the name of the martyr

SAN VITO DI CADORE. The ceremony held last night in the pievanale church of San Vito, which for the occasion welcomed the relics of saints Vito, Modesto and Crescenzia, donated to the Patriarch of Venice Francesco Moraglia who allowed them to be temporarily moved from the place that permanently hosts them. , inside the church of Santa Maria del Rosario in the lagoon capital. The concession was made to allow it to be venerated by the faithful of the Cadore town which bears the name of the young martyr. The mass, a historic occasion for the local community, was attended by Don Fabrizio Favaro, rector of the patriarchal seminary and episcopal vicar for economic affairs. It was he who supervised the transfer of the relics to San Vito. Patriarch Francis is absent due to concurrent commitments. Present in the church, among the faithful, a large delegation of seminarians on summer vacation in the seminary villa located right in San Vito.

In the past, the seminary of San Vito hosted part of the summer holidays of the Patriarch of Venice for many years. Regarding the villa, a vigil was organized for Friday 19 August in the chapel of the “Maria Ausiliatrice” seminary, animated by seminarians on vacation in the shadow of the Pelmo. It will be a highly celebratory moment in view of the beatification of Pope Albino Luciani Giovanni Paolo I scheduled in St. Peter’s Square on 4 September. For the occasion, the papal stole that Paul VI, on a visit to Venice, placed on his shoulders on September 16, 1972, making him “become all red” as Albino Luciani himself will be brought to San Vito as a distinctive sign linked to the life of the new blessed. he said. The stole is usually kept in the basilica of the Madonna della Salute in Venice.

Returning to yesterday’s mass, there were many Venetians present in the church to strengthen a strong bond between the local community and the city of Venice. Among the many people who witnessed the arrival of the relics, their placement under the altar of the church and the following mass, there was also the mayor Emanuele Caruzzo.dierre