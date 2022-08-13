Home News Emotion in the church of San Vito: the relics of saints Vito, Modesto and Crescenzia have arrived
News

Emotion in the church of San Vito: the relics of saints Vito, Modesto and Crescenzia have arrived

by admin
Emotion in the church of San Vito: the relics of saints Vito, Modesto and Crescenzia have arrived

The patriarch of Venice has granted the temporary movement for the adoration of the faithful of the town that bears the name of the martyr

Gianluca De Rosa

13 August 2022

SAN VITO DI CADORE. The ceremony held last night in the pievanale church of San Vito, which for the occasion welcomed the relics of saints Vito, Modesto and Crescenzia, donated to the Patriarch of Venice Francesco Moraglia who allowed them to be temporarily moved from the place that permanently hosts them. , inside the church of Santa Maria del Rosario in the lagoon capital. The concession was made to allow it to be venerated by the faithful of the Cadore town which bears the name of the young martyr. The mass, a historic occasion for the local community, was attended by Don Fabrizio Favaro, rector of the patriarchal seminary and episcopal vicar for economic affairs. It was he who supervised the transfer of the relics to San Vito. Patriarch Francis is absent due to concurrent commitments. Present in the church, among the faithful, a large delegation of seminarians on summer vacation in the seminary villa located right in San Vito.

In the past, the seminary of San Vito hosted part of the summer holidays of the Patriarch of Venice for many years. Regarding the villa, a vigil was organized for Friday 19 August in the chapel of the “Maria Ausiliatrice” seminary, animated by seminarians on vacation in the shadow of the Pelmo. It will be a highly celebratory moment in view of the beatification of Pope Albino Luciani Giovanni Paolo I scheduled in St. Peter’s Square on 4 September. For the occasion, the papal stole that Paul VI, on a visit to Venice, placed on his shoulders on September 16, 1972, making him “become all red” as Albino Luciani himself will be brought to San Vito as a distinctive sign linked to the life of the new blessed. he said. The stole is usually kept in the basilica of the Madonna della Salute in Venice.

See also  Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal County News

Returning to yesterday’s mass, there were many Venetians present in the church to strengthen a strong bond between the local community and the city of Venice. Among the many people who witnessed the arrival of the relics, their placement under the altar of the church and the following mass, there was also the mayor Emanuele Caruzzo.dierre

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

University, Minister Mass: “The number remains closed to...

High temperature red warning this afternoon, the highest...

Stromboli after the storm, the sea is invaded...

Beijing will speed up the construction of rehabilitation...

Hainan: Improve prevention and control measures for stranded...

Milan, the capital of fines (102 million), followed...

Concentrate on the Golden Autumn and Bravely Take...

Tourist from Pont-Saint-Martin drowned at the sea in...

Murder in Foggiano, shooting between bathers: 45-year-old convict...

“Let patients stay for a long time” hospital...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy