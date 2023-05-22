Home » emotional celebration of a child after beating cancer
News

emotional celebration of a child after beating cancer

by admin
emotional celebration of a child after beating cancer

When motorbikes and cars saw the family celebrating their success against the disease, they began to whistle and whoop with joy.
Since May 18, a moving video has been circulating on social media, stirring up feelings in the public. In the images you can see a caravan celebrating with whistles and shouts the boy who was in the van defeating cancer on the regional avenue of Medellín.

It was impossible to contain their excitement as they toured Medellín blowing whistles and celebrating a child’s victory over cancer. “I beat cancer” was written on a piece of cardboard strapped to the back of a truck heading to a party. The truck was decorated with bombs, and several people showed their excitement about the party and the reactions of the guests.

People rejoiced at the news on Twitter just as they did in public. As one tweeter said: “There is a lot of hate on Twitter, and this is positive and faith-filled. It’s great to open this app and find this kind of information.” “I’m so happy for them, but hearing the other cars and motorcycles following them and honking their horns as they pass by gives me the creeps. Great!” a different person exclaimed.

It may interest you: Batteries! You could have a treasure in your wallet

Even in the video, the young man can be seen waving to the occupants of the other car. Others who had similar experiences in their own families or who had lost loved ones to cancer were among the comments made in response to the video that was posted.

See also  The articles on the Internazionale website not to be missed this week

You may also like

More than 80 people were treated at the...

This is how the military armoring of the...

Figures show solidarity with Vinicius Jr; Real Madrid...

Three dead and two wounded in a shooting...

Ordered Huobi Global to Stop Operations in Malaysia...

The former basketball glories compete again.

Polo Polo commemorated another year of the abolition...

Lavinia invested in kindergarten, changes the charge for...

López Obrador says that it would be “proud”...

In Valledupar, a cabinetmaker was injured with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy