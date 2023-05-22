emotional celebration of a child after beating cancer

When motorbikes and cars saw the family celebrating their success against the disease, they began to whistle and whoop with joy.

Since May 18, a moving video has been circulating on social media, stirring up feelings in the public. In the images you can see a caravan celebrating with whistles and shouts the boy who was in the van defeating cancer on the regional avenue of Medellín.

It was impossible to contain their excitement as they toured Medellín blowing whistles and celebrating a child’s victory over cancer. “I beat cancer” was written on a piece of cardboard strapped to the back of a truck heading to a party. The truck was decorated with bombs, and several people showed their excitement about the party and the reactions of the guests.

‼️The boy who beat cancer in Medellín, he and his family celebrate it in the streets. If possible! FAITH! pic.twitter.com/RizLrC46gn – Antioquia Complaints (@DenunciasAntio2) May 21, 2023

People rejoiced at the news on Twitter just as they did in public. As one tweeter said: “There is a lot of hate on Twitter, and this is positive and faith-filled. It’s great to open this app and find this kind of information.” “I’m so happy for them, but hearing the other cars and motorcycles following them and honking their horns as they pass by gives me the creeps. Great!” a different person exclaimed.

Even in the video, the young man can be seen waving to the occupants of the other car. Others who had similar experiences in their own families or who had lost loved ones to cancer were among the comments made in response to the video that was posted.