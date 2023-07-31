Home » Emotional hug cost the Once Caldas player the expulsion
Emotional hug cost the Once Caldas player the expulsion

This Sunday, during an exciting game of the third date of the Colombian championship, Once Caldas prevailed with a resounding 4-0 win over Deportivo Cali at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales.

One of the most notable moments occurred in the 86th minute, when Yéiler Valencia, just 19 years old, scored the team’s fourth goal. After scoring the goal, the young footballer ran directly towards one of the stadium stands to hug his mother. However, his celebration earned him a warning from referee Wilmar Roldán, who had previously warned him for a foul committed.

Consequently, the player received a second yellow card and was sent off from the match, despite attempts by manager Pedro Sarmiento to stop him. Likewise, Andrés ‘El Pecoso’ Correa, defender and captain of Once Caldas, criticized Yéiler Valencia for the expulsion.

As ex-referee and analyst José Borda explained on his Twitter account, said conduct by the player is considered unsportsmanlike and is grounds for a reprimand, having already been reprimanded minutes before for a foul, the red card was well shown by Roldán.

Finally, the match ended with a score of 4-0 and one less player on the pitch.

