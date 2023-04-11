Behind the prison wall

Emotional meeting between Arif and stork at Kanpur Zoo

Seeing Arif, the stork flew happily

Kanpur/Hyderabad: 11/April

The strange incident of the friendship of Muhammad Arif, a resident of Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, and a stork attracted the attention of the whole world through social media and media. He holds a record in flying high and always stays away from humans. How can he live with a young man for a year?

The videos of Arif and Saras’s friendship and their living, eating and drinking with each other went viral on all social media platforms in late February. The team members reached Arif’s Mandka village and covered them for hours. Arif said that 300 More than 100,000 media representatives covered his and Sarris’s friendship.

Mohammad Arif Gurjar, a resident of “Mandka Village” under Jamu Block, Goriganj Tehsil of Amethi District, who is a farmer by profession, told the media that he 22 August 2022 found the stork injured in the field, with one of its legs broken. The speechless bird could not forget this kindness of Muhammad Arif and from that time he started living with him in his house.

The stork used to allow only his friend Muhammad Arif to play with him and do different stunts, while if anyone else extended his hand, he would grab it with his beak. Muhammad Arif told the media that he thought that when this stork became healthy, Arkar would go to his friends, but he didn’t and stayed with them for a year. He said that whenever a stork came to his house, it would hide or fly away with him. would return home again. Arif did not imprison this stork. Arif and the stork used to eat in the same pot.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav after watching a BBC report on the friendship between SARS and Arif March 6 On reaching Mandka village, meeting Arif and Saras, he praised Arif’s humanitarian spirit and spent pleasant moments with Saras.

After that, the friendship of Arif and Saras got noticed. By that time, many videos of their friendship had gone viral and without religious discrimination everyone was appreciating Arif’s human spirit and Saras’s loyalty. that suddenly March 22 A team of forest department officials reached Arif’s house and took the stork into their custody saying that stork is not a pet bird and thus it is not good to live among humans, it should be kept in natural environment. Should be kept.

On this occasion, Muhammad Arif could not hide his tears and Saris also did not look ready to go with strangers. The scene of receiving Saris from Arif and transferring him to a plastic covered vehicle is very emotional. His videos Also went viral on social media.

Seeing these videos, everyone was expressing regret and writing on social media, especially Instagram, that since a year when the stork was happy in the house of Mohammad Arif and was roaming freely with him, the forest department Why did the officials remember this Sars today? While it was a source of public interest on media and social media for a month, why did the officials think of getting Sars now? Since then, most of the social media users expressed their dismay at Sars being separated from Mohammad Arif in different ways. And many emotional videos of Arif also went viral saying that he is worried about Sars because he Can’t live without them.

It didn’t end there after all March 26 Gouriganj, Amethi by the Forest Department officials against Muhammad Arif relating to wild animals and birds. 1972 Amended Act A notice was issued to him registering a case under five different sections of the April 2 I am present.

Posted by CFO Ranveer Mishra 14 /2022-2023Protection against wild animals under the provisions of the Act 2، 9، 29 ، 51 And 52 A case was registered on the allegations of violation ofApril 2 Muhammad Arif was to be questioned by officials of the Forest Department. However, Aam Aadmi Party member Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other political and social representatives, independent journalists and social media users. Notice after opposition and the matter of the case is stayed for the time being.!!

In this regard, Arif says that he did not know about these laws and after seeing Sars in an injured state, he bandaged and cared for him, since then he kept coming to him himself. Arif said. That they did not keep the stork in captivity like a pet bird, it roamed freely, when it wanted to fly and reach their fields and houses. Remember that the stork bird is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, while transferring the stork taken into custody by Arif to Kanpur Zoo 15 He was quarantined for days. At that time, it was reported in the media that this stork after being separated from Arif. 40 Has not eaten anything for hours. He is anxious and losing weight.

Arif was allowed to meet the stork at the Kanpur Zoo today after the end of the Corinthian period. Arif reached the zoo and saw the stork, whom he calls “my baby”. The video of the meeting has gone viral on social media. In which it can be seen that the stork is imprisoned in a netted open place and Arif is standing outside the net and calling him. The joy and anxiety of the stork is worth watching and this video Many social media users got teary eyed.After seeing the storks, Arif said that he was very worried and started jumping after seeing them.

The video of today’s emotional meeting between Arif and Sars was also shared by Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Posting on his Facebook page, he wrote that

“Look at the speechless love, Arif came to see the old friend stork in Kanpur Zoo!

When the stork saw him, his happiness was no longer abode۔”

It can be seen in the video of this meeting at the zoo Seeing his benefactor and friend Arif, the speechless stork in prison sometimes tries to fly and sometimes to dance and with joy he is jumping in the prison surrounded by this entire plastic net as if he is getting out of this prison. He wants to be free and go with his friend Arif. A large number of social media users suggested that instead of keeping the stork in a zoo, it should be freed to roam free.

