Emotional tie with six goals

At the start of date 32 of the English Premier League, Arsenal and Southampton starred in a great match that had six goals and where the Gunners managed to go from what was an incredible 1-3 defeat at home to a final 3-3 draw, however, they continue to lose points in the final stretch of the fight for the title, since despite remaining first with 75 points, Manchester City fell to five and still has two games pending.
